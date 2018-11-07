[LISTEN] Some shopping malls in SA to charge R5 parking from 2019

CAPE TOWN - Business Insider's Phillip de Wet says Redefine Properties will scrap parking fees at some shopping centres next year.

Malls will reportedly have a capped parking fee of R5 according to a report by Business Insider.

De Wet says the company ran a trial in July which found that reducing or removing parking fees attracted more customers and spending.

“The reality of shopping malls now is that footfall is falling and it's falling fast... Shopping centres are in trouble, we can see those trends very clearly in the data.”

Redefine owns Centurion Mall, Maponya Mall, Southcoast Mall, Benmore Centre, Blue Route Mall, Riverside Mall, Kenilworth Centre and Wonderboom Junction.

