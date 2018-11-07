[LISTEN] Is the police 'slowly but surely' winning war on crime?

Police Minister Bheki Cele says it is quite concerning that some police officials are implicated in some of the crimes.

JOHANNESBURG - In June this year, the police introduced a stabilisation programme and a 72-hour activation plan and four months later, the police can announce 36% drop in cash-in-transit heists; 237 suspects arrested; 92 vehicles recovered; 78 firearms recovered, and 1,402 ammunition recovered as well.

Speaking to Radio 702's Bongani Bingwa, Police Minister Bheki Cele says they are slowly but surely getting to the masterminds behind these crimes.

“We believe that we are crashing the guys that we believe are the masterminds. There are quite several names that have been hunting and have found.”

Cele says it is quite concerning that some police officials are implicated in some of these crimes.

Listen to the audio above for more.