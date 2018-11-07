[LISTEN] IAAF awards: South Africans urged to vote for Manyonga, Semenya
Radio 702 | Luvo Manyonga has been nominated for the IAAF Male World Athlete of the Year, while Caster Semenya is up for another shot at the IAAF Female World Athlete of the Year title.
JOHANNESBURG – President of Athletics South Africa Aleck Skhosana has joined growing calls for the public to rally behind Caster Semenya and Luvo Manyonga by voting for them in the upcoming International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) awards.
Skhosana says this is one of the greatest moment for the South African athletics and the two stars.
Voting closes on November 13 and the winners will be announced in Monaco on 4 December.
Listen to the audio above for more.
🚨Alert🚨#AthleticsAwards announcement 🤩@lvjumper7 is one of 10 nominees for Male World Athlete of the Year 2018✅— IAAF (@iaaforg) October 23, 2018
Retweet this post to vote for him👇 pic.twitter.com/KnDaFvVw3h
🚨ALERT🚨 #AthleticsAwards announcement🤩@caster800m is one of 10 nominees for Female World Athlete of the Year 2018✅— IAAF (@iaaforg) October 22, 2018
Retweet this post to vote her👇 pic.twitter.com/l43rw4bv70
