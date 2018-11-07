[LISTEN] High hopes for Cape Town’s new mayor Dan Plato

CapeTalk | Dan Plato was elected as the Mother City’s new executive mayor on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN – The Greater Cape Town Civic Alliance says it can’t be “business as usual” now that the city has a new mayor.

Phillip Bam of the Greater Cape Town Civic Alliance says they have high hopes for Plato.

“He has got to live above the petty party politics that's bedazzling local government and if he speaks to what he says he’ll do, we might see some change.”

