[LISTEN] Cele: Police making inroads in dealing with cash-in-transit heists

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Bongani Bingwa speaks to Police Minister Bheki Cele, who says that SAPS are closing in on the kingpins involved in cash-in-transit heists.

JOHANNESBURG – Police Minister Bheki Cele says progress is being made in arresting suspects involved in cash-in-transit heists.

On Tuesday, the South African Police Service (SAPS) announced a 36% drop in cash-in-transit heists, while 237 suspects have been arrested and 92 vehicles recovered.

Talk Radio 702 host Bongani Bingwa spoke to the minister, who says that SAPS are closing in on the kingpins involved in cash-in-transit heists.

“There is much to be done but we are making serious inroads in dealing with this crime.”

Listen to the audio above for more.