Limpopo municipal managers, CFOs who deposited money with VBS Bank suspended
Premier Stan Mathabatha says his government has taken action against officials who contravened the law by depositing municipality’s funds with VBS Mutual Bank.
POLOKWANE - Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha has announced the suspension of municipal managers and chief financial officers in several Limpopo municipalities which illegally deposited money with the VBS Mutual Bank.
The premier confirmed that government's initial report shows 10 municipalities invested about R1.2 billion in the bank.
He says three of the 10 municipalities received their money paid back from the bank with interest.
The Reserve Bank released a report titled The Great Bank Heist which revealed R1.8 billion was looted by the bank's executives, politicians and a former partner at auditing firm KPMG.
“Vhembe District Municipality’s municipal manager Reuben Rambado and CFO Nyiko Machava have been suspended.”
But that’s only one of the seven municipalities implicated. He says other municipalities will suspend the officials on Thursday during council sittings, while others are concluding investigations before action can be taken.
Mathabatha says the forensic report government commissioned will release its findings at the end of this month.
LISTEN: 'There has never been an intention to rob the bank'
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
