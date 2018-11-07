Lead SA rallies behind Semenya & Manyonga for IAAF votes

Caster Semenya and Luvo Manyonga have been nominated for the IAAF’s Athlete of the Year award and Lead SA is calling on all South African’s to cast their votes for the star athletes.

JOHANNESBURG - Lead SA and Primedia Broadcasting have thrown their weight behind South African track and field athletes Caster Semenya and Luvo Manyonga to garner votes for the duo.

Semenya and Manyonga have been nominated for the IAAF’s Athlete of the Year Award and Lead SA is calling on all South African’s to cast their votes for the star athletes.

Manyonga dominated the long jump in the Diamond League and Commonwealth Games and also scooped silver medals at the IAAF World Indoor and CAA African Senior Championships.

Semenya, on the other hand, has been unbeaten in nine 800m finals including the CAA African Senior Championships Commonwealth Games, Continental Cup and Diamond League. In her wake she set national records in the 400m, 800m, 1000m and 1500m.

Lead SA and Primedia Broadcasting want to ensure that they win this prestigious award. They are working together to encourage South Africans to vote for Semenya and Manyonga.

"These two individuals have provided us with countless opportunities of celebration and joy. They make us proud to be South Africans and we want to show our gratitude to them by supporting them in their change to be the IAAF Athletes of the Year categories."

Voting for the 2018 World Athletes of the Year is open ahead of the IAAF Athletics Awards 2018 which takes place in Monaco on Tuesday 4 December.

You can get involved in the movement using #CasterLuvoOneMillion on social media.

The IAAF Council and the IAAF family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the IAAF's social media platforms. Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week, a 'like' on Facebook and Instagram or a retweet on Twitter will count as one vote.

Vote for Semenya on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and for Manyonga on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Voting closes on 13 November.