Lead SA rallies behind Semenya & Manyonga for IAAF votes

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
Go

Lead SA rallies behind Semenya & Manyonga for IAAF votes

Caster Semenya and Luvo Manyonga have been nominated for the IAAF’s Athlete of the Year award and Lead SA is calling on all South African’s to cast their votes for the star athletes.

FILE: South African middle-distance runner Caster Semenya celebrates winning gold in the Women's 800m final at the Commonwealth Games in Australia on 13 April 2018. Picture: AFP
FILE: South African middle-distance runner Caster Semenya celebrates winning gold in the Women's 800m final at the Commonwealth Games in Australia on 13 April 2018. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Lead SA and Primedia Broadcasting have thrown their weight behind South African track and field athletes Caster Semenya and Luvo Manyonga to garner votes for the duo.

Semenya and Manyonga have been nominated for the IAAF’s Athlete of the Year Award and Lead SA is calling on all South African’s to cast their votes for the star athletes.

Manyonga dominated the long jump in the Diamond League and Commonwealth Games and also scooped silver medals at the IAAF World Indoor and CAA African Senior Championships.

Semenya, on the other hand, has been unbeaten in nine 800m finals including the CAA African Senior Championships Commonwealth Games, Continental Cup and Diamond League. In her wake she set national records in the 400m, 800m, 1000m and 1500m.

Lead SA and Primedia Broadcasting want to ensure that they win this prestigious award. They are working together to encourage South Africans to vote for Semenya and Manyonga.

"These two individuals have provided us with countless opportunities of celebration and joy. They make us proud to be South Africans and we want to show our gratitude to them by supporting them in their change to be the IAAF Athletes of the Year categories."

Voting for the 2018 World Athletes of the Year is open ahead of the IAAF Athletics Awards 2018 which takes place in Monaco on Tuesday 4 December.

You can get involved in the movement using #CasterLuvoOneMillion on social media.

The IAAF Council and the IAAF family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the IAAF's social media platforms. Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week, a 'like' on Facebook and Instagram or a retweet on Twitter will count as one vote.

Vote for Semenya on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and for Manyonga on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Voting closes on 13 November.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA