Kathrada Foundation: Family happy with speedy arrests of murder suspects

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has welcomed the arrests of nine people in connection with the murder of late apartheid struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada’s nephew and his son.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
58 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has welcomed the arrests of nine people in connection with the murder of late apartheid struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada’s nephew and his son.

The suspects were handcuffed this week following an operation by a police task team.

Seven of the suspects were nabbed in Schweizer-Reneke and two in Taung.

Sixty-five-year-old Yunus Kathrada and his 28-year-old son, Moulana Ahmed Kathrada, were killed by two armed suspects during an apparent house robbery last week Thursday.

The foundation’s Neeshan Balton says the family are happy with the speedy arrests of the perpetrators.

“If you take this incident and you take the Vlakfontein murders, it does show that the police can do their jobs and can do it speedily and we hope that this kind of response is what all victims of serious crimes will also begin to benefit from.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

