Judgment in Mortimer Saunders' murder trial continues

Saunders has confessed to killing three-year-old Courtney Pieters but denies that it was premeditated.

CAPE TOWN - Judgment against self-confessed child killer Mortimer Saunders continues in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

The Elsies River man was arrested shortly after the body of three-year-old Courtney Pieters was found in Epping Industria last May.

Elsies River residents, who filled the public gallery on Tuesday, say they're relieved there will finally be a verdict before the end of the week, almost 18 months after Pieters' body was found behind factories in Epping Industria.

The Western Cape High Court on Tuesday heard an overview of the State’s case against Saunders.

The court again heard how he actively participated in the search for the missing girl and also supplied a photo of her from his cellphone to be used on a missing person's flyer.

Judge Babalwa Mantame is on Wednesday expected to begin reading an overview of the defence’s case.

Saunders has admitted to feeding the girl poison, as well as choking and suffocating her because she was annoying him and also to get back at her mother Juanita Pieters, with whom he didn't get along.

During trial, the State rejected a guilty plea, because he claimed the murder was not premeditated and would not plead guilty to raping the three-year-old.

