IEC hopes to attract young voters ahead of final registrations

The announcement will be made at the IEC’s offices in Centurion.

JOHANNESBURG - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) will announce the date for final registrations on Wednesday for next year’s national elections.

The commission's Kate Bapela says they will mobilise young people to register to vote.

“Young South Africans are not coming through to the registration process. It makes our voters’ roll thin. The older generation is doing well.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)