IEC eyes 1m new voters for 2019 elections
The IEC says South Africans should come out in their numbers to register on 26 and 27 January next year.
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it plans to add at least one million more voters to the voters roll before registration closes in January next year.
The commission says currently there are 26 million registered voters on the national voters’ roll.
The announcement was made at a state of readiness briefing in Centurion on Wednesday.
This will be the final registration weekend for voters to register to cast their ballots.
Commission electoral officer Sy Mamabolo says voting stations will open nationwide from 8 am to 5 pm.
“We’re having this registration weekend at the end of January and then we’ll have an opportunity to capture all the addresses and place them on the voters’ roll.”
Mamabolo says those who have already registered must use the weekend to confirm and update their addresses.
The elections look set to take place in May next year.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
