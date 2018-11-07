Hout Bay police station closed after cop shoots & kills wife, himself
Both died in the incident which occurred at the local police station earlier on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Community Safety Department has expressed its shock at a shooting incident at the Hout Bay police station.
A 41-year-old sergeant allegedly shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.
Both died in the incident which occurred at the local police station earlier on Wednesday.
“When you hear a story like this... it's shocking. He apparently shot his wife, then himself in a public space which is a police station. We’re not sure of what happened or how it happened. But, our deepest condolences,” provincial Community Safety MEC Alan Winde said.
Police spokesperson lieutenant-colonel Andre Traut said: “It’s alleged that the sergeant’s wife visited the police station, where her husband shot and killed her during an apparent domestic dispute before turning the gun on himself. The sergeant was on duty during the time of the incident. A murder case and an inquest docket have been registered.”
At the same time, the Hout Bay police station is still closed, with crime scene tape at the main gate, following the murder-suicide.
A small of group residents standing outside told Eyewitness News they are shocked.
A resident told EWN he knew the couple and never imagined it would come to this.
“I’ve never had an issue with the guy nor has he had any with other people. The lady was also close to us.”
As residents talk among themselves outside the building, police inside are investigating.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Gigaba's pinky in Parly has everybody confused
-
Advocate Terry Motau unfazed by legal challenges to VBS Bank 'heist' report
-
[WATCH] Fists fly during Ramaphosa Q&A
-
3 men found guilty of murdering Hannah Cornelius
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 6 November 2018
-
Gigaba apologises for pinky finger gesture in Parliament
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.