Hout Bay police station closed after cop shoots & kills wife, himself

Both died in the incident which occurred at the local police station earlier on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Community Safety Department has expressed its shock at a shooting incident at the Hout Bay police station.

A 41-year-old sergeant allegedly shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

“When you hear a story like this... it's shocking. He apparently shot his wife, then himself in a public space which is a police station. We’re not sure of what happened or how it happened. But, our deepest condolences,” provincial Community Safety MEC Alan Winde said.

Police spokesperson lieutenant-colonel Andre Traut said: “It’s alleged that the sergeant’s wife visited the police station, where her husband shot and killed her during an apparent domestic dispute before turning the gun on himself. The sergeant was on duty during the time of the incident. A murder case and an inquest docket have been registered.”

At the same time, the Hout Bay police station is still closed, with crime scene tape at the main gate, following the murder-suicide.

A small of group residents standing outside told Eyewitness News they are shocked.

A resident told EWN he knew the couple and never imagined it would come to this.

“I’ve never had an issue with the guy nor has he had any with other people. The lady was also close to us.”

As residents talk among themselves outside the building, police inside are investigating.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)