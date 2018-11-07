Those celebrating Diwali urged to set off fireworks during stipulated times only
Johannesburg EMS says fireworks can be set off between 7 pm and 10 pm.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg emergency service is urging those celebrating Diwali on Wednesday evening to set off fireworks during the designated times stipulated in the bylaws.
Diwali is a Hindu celebration which is celebrated once a year.
EMS says fireworks can be set off between 7 pm and 10 pm.
Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says: “Non-adherence to these bylaws can result in a fine which ranges from R500 to R1,500. We also want to urge adults and parents to monitor and make sure that young children do not set off any fireworks so we can prevent injuries.”
At the same time, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is hoping fireworks become a thing of the past.
Inspectors were hard at work on Tuesday dealing with the fallout from fireworks on Guy Fawkes celebrations.
The organisation says it'll support any calls to ban fireworks because it doesn't do good, but harm to animals at large.
The SPCA's Belinda Abrahams says three dogs sustained severe injuries, including a dog that fled because it was terrified by fireworks.
“We also have to remember that the tragic effects of Guy Fawkes [celebrations] don’t stop after just one night, for many days and weeks after that there’ll still be countless animals suffering from injuries and trauma. We ask the public to be on the lookout for injured or lost animals.”
