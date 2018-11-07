Hanoi Grand Prix to begin in 2020 - F1 boss
Vietnam announced last week it will stage the race in its communist capital from April 2020, becoming only the third Southeast Asian nation to host the Formula One after Malaysia and Singapore.
HANOI - The first Hanoi Grand Prix will kick off a "long-term partnership", Formula One boss Chase Carey said Wednesday as he confirmed plans to expand motorsport's premier championship in Asia.
Vietnam announced last week it will stage the race in its communist capital from April 2020, becoming only the third Southeast Asian nation to host the Formula One after Malaysia and Singapore.
"We're very proud to be announcing this race," Carey told reporters in Hanoi as details of the event were unveiled.
Carey said the decision to host the race in Hanoi was part of Formula One's strategy to move into markets where it hopes to groom a new generation of fans, and boost revenues.
"We plan for this to be a long-term agreement, and we intend for this to be a long-term partnership," Carey said.
"The race is also an important part of our broader strategy to grow our sport in Asia, and clearly Vietnam is a driving force for the growth in Asia," he added.
Hanoi municipal government chairman Nguyen Duc Chung said a 10-year contract for the day race had been signed with Formula One, with an opportunity to discuss extensions from year eight.
The 5.6-kilometre track will include existing roads and portions that have yet to be built, according to a press release from the Hanoi Municipal People's Committee.
The race will be held near the national stadium after authorities initially considered staging it by Hoan Kiem lake near Hanoi's chaotic Old Quarter.
Those plans were scrapped because of high costs, officials said earlier this year.
Vietnamese media said race rights alone, to be paid to Liberty Media, Formula One's new owner, could come with a $60 million price tag.
NEW MARKETS
Organisers said VinGroup, the country's largest private company, had set up a subsidiary called Grand Prix Vietnam that will pay for the hosting fee, though they did not confirm the precise amount.
The long-anticipated announcement comes as Liberty Media, which took over the Formula One franchise last year for $8 billion, tries to tap into new markets, especially in fast-growing Asia.
But they may face some bumps in the road in Vietnam, a football-mad country where motorsports don't yet have a mainstream following.
Organisers are hoping to tap into the mushrooming middle class in Vietnam, one of Asia's fastest growing economies, and win hearts among wealthier sports fans that traditionally make up F1's fan base.
Formula One races are costly affairs requiring deep pockets from host countries.
Malaysia pulled out of the loss-making race last year after hosting it for nearly two decades, while India and South Korea both dropped off the circuit in 2013, citing financial strains.
But in the right market, the glamorous sport can rake in billions from advertisers, ticket sales, broadcasting rights and branded merchandise.
Popular in Sport
-
Benni McCarthy slams 'disrespectful' Bongani Zungu over tweets
-
Cristiano Ronaldo a goal & money-making machine for Juventus
-
Purple patch lifts Orlando Pirates to top spot
-
Baxter defends his players over Seychelles beach photos
-
Barcelona through in Champions League as Liverpool suffer shock loss
-
Man United must deliver complete performance at Juve – Giggs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.