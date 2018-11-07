Popular Topics
Hannah Cornelius’s family ‘inundated’ with support to help Cheslin Marsh

Cheslin Marsh was left for dead by the four men who killed and raped Cornelius last year. Marsh is now deaf in one ear following the attack.

FILE: Slain Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius has been remembered during a memorial service in Fish Hoek. Picture: @LalivZ/Twitter
57 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The family of slain student Hannah Cornelius is raising funds to help her friend Cheslin Marsh.

Marsh was left for dead by the four men who killed and raped Cornelius last year. The two were attacked in Stellenbosch.

Cornelius' cousin Lali Van Zuydam has started a campaign to help raise funds for a hearing aid for Marsh, who is deaf in one ear following the attack.

“The initial target was R15,000, but we’ve been inundated with support from people. We’ve now moved the target up to R20,000. Cheslin can’t afford to study and he hasn’t been able to study since last year. We’ll use the money from the Hannah Cornelius Foundation to get him back on track with his studies.”

The Ear Institute's Charnae Pieterse has also decided to help.

“On behalf of the Ear Institute in Bellville we would love to invite Cheslin to come and meet us. We would not only want to sponsor his hearing test but also sponsor his hearing aids as well with the hopes that they can use the funds for other expenses.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

