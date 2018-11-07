Gigaba let off the hook by Parliament’s Home Affairs Committee
The minister didn't have to answer questions on the Oppenheimer family's private airport terminal.
CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has been let off the hook by Parliament’s Home Affairs Committee.
He didn't have to answer questions on the Oppenheimer family's private airport terminal.
After summonsing him to explain why there’s still no agreement in place, the committee did an about-turn, apologising for the confusion and saying it no longer needed to hear from Gigaba.
Last week, businessman Nicky Oppenheimer told the committee that Gigaba had lied to them about approvals he granted to his company Fireblade Aviation.
LISTEN: Home Affairs Parly committee: Someone must be held accountable
But on Tuesday night, the committee said it has since accepted last week’s Constitutional Court ruling and the Public Protector’s report on the matter.
Gigaba steered clear of all the controversial issues swirling around him.
“Given the public interest in this issue, we may also have the opportunity to consult the public on VVIP terminals.”
African National Congress (ANC) MPs banded together, saying the court ruling sufficed and Gigaba’s presence was no longer necessary.
ANC MP Beauty Dambuza said: “I don’t think there’s anything we can bother him with.”
ANC MP Maesela Kekana agreed: “Please let the minister go and rest.”
The Democratic Alliance’s Haniff Hoosen said leaked emails suggested that Gigaba had not acted alone in the Fireblade matter, and he was squandering an opportunity to defend himself.
"He musn’t complain that there’s a political vendetta against him. Because when he has the opportunity to explain, he doesn’t do it."
Committee chairperson Hlomane Chauke said that turning Gigaba away should not be viewed as protecting him.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
