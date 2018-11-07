Gigaba apologises for pinky finger gesture in Parliament

Gigaba was captured waving his pinky finger at Ndlozi after the EFF spokesperson referred to his leaked sex tape during a question and answer session by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

CAPE TOWN – Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has apologised for a gesture he made towards Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in the National Assembly.

Gigaba was captured waving his pinky finger at Ndlozi after the EFF spokesperson referred to his leaked sex tape during a question and answer session by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ndlozi suggested to Ramaphosa that he advise members of his Cabinet not to use camera phones and to rather use burner phones as they cannot be hacked.

The minister has since taken to Twitter to apologise for his gesture which he says was provoked by "petty taunts".

I apologise, unreservedly, for this gesture. The petty taunts that provoked it and the strain I have been taking, over the past 10 days, are no excuse for my indiscretion which is perfectly summed-up in this tweet by @SpheDludla. https://t.co/Gqko6q5fG2 — Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) November 7, 2018

Meanwhile, the department says it’s the end of the line for legal challenges against the Oppenheimer’s aviation company, Fireblade Aviation.

Gigaba has exhausted all avenues to challenge a ruling that he gave the company permission for immigration services at the terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.

The department says it has not yet tallied the cost of the protracted legal battle.

After calling Gigaba to appear before Parliaments Home Affairs committee last night MPs excused him from the meeting saying it had accepted the court’s ruling on the matter and no longer needed him to explain any further.