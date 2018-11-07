Garden Route wildfires largely contained
Cooler weather and light rain have helped firefighters in the Southern Cape where it's been burning for over two weeks.
CAPE TOWN - Wildfires along the Garden Route have largely been contained.
Cooler weather and light rain have helped firefighters in the Southern Cape where it's been burning for over two weeks.
Eight people died, 91,000 hectares of vegetation burned and 19 homes and several structures were destroyed.
WATCH: Southern Cape families speak of the day they lost everything
Some firefighters from other regions like the Eastern Cape and the Free State have already returned, while those who remain are continuing with mopping up operations.
WATCH: Working on fire teams in George: When we sing we come together
James-Brent Styan from the Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department said: “The region that we’re talking about is incredibly big, we’re talking about 400 square kilometres. It was an incredible fire to fight; a massive problem and we want to urge the public to use extreme caution in the weeks and months ahead across the Western Cape. The situation is quite dry in many areas.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
