French police detain woman after bomb threat at Dunkirk hospital
Police said in a statement that the woman made the threat after entering the hospital’s emergency care unit.
LILLE - French police have detained a woman at a hospital in Dunkirk after she made a bomb threat and sparked a security scare.
Police said in a statement that the woman made the threat after entering the hospital’s emergency care unit.
Hospital workers alerted the police, who sealed off the area and deployed a bomb-disposal team.
“The person is under police control,” the statement said.
The regional newspaper La Voix du Nord had reported that the woman was threatening to detonate a bomb.
Photos posted on the paper’s website showed police sealing off the area.
Police said a judicial investigation would have to determine the circumstances surrounding the threat. Sources said the woman was likely suffering from psychological problems.
Popular in World
-
Loss of US House leaves Republicans more tied to Trump than ever
-
King embarks on rare Saudi tour as Khashoggi crisis rages abroad
-
Qatar announces aid for Gaza amid Israel truce talks
-
Google touts progress in fight against piracy
-
US abruptly postpones top-level North Korea talks
-
Turkey threatens Syria's Kurds: A headache for the US?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.