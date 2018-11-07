EFF asked to provide proof that SACP received donations from VBS Bank

The EFF asked Yunus Carrim to recuse himself during a hearing on the VBS matter in Parliament on Wednesday based on the fact that he is a member of the SACP.

JOHANNESBURG - Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Finance Yunus Carrim has called on the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to produce evidence to support its allegation that the South African Communist Party (SACP) received donations from VBS Mutual Bank.

Carrim says the EFF needs to support such claims with necessary evidence.

“The secretary general of the SACP Blade Nzimande and the national treasurer Joyce Moloi-Meropa made it clear that the party has received no such money, so clearly, I’m not conflicted. They [the EFF] must provide evidence to the Communist Party as they’ve asked for evidence to be presented in respect to allegations that [Flyod] Shivambu’s brother had given him money.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Hawks said its investigation into looting at VBS Mutual Bank was in full swing and it's looking at a host of related crimes.

But the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says they have not yet decided who should be prosecuted.

The Hawks and the NPA appeared before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance to discuss progress made in pursuing those who stole almost R2 billion from the bank.