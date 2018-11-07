Dept investigates after pictures emerge of inmate living in luxury in jail
Lindray Khakhu, who was convicted for killing Luke Tibbetz in Westbury four years ago, is seen wearing designer clothes and accessories in a personalised cell.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Correctional Services says it’s investigating pictures of an inmate living in luxury at the Johannesburg prison.
The Citizen published pictures of Lindray Khakhu who was convicted for killing Luke Tibbetz in Westbury four years ago. He is seen wearing designer clothes and accessories in a personalised cell.
The 25-year-old convict is alleged to have access to a cellphone and a laptop.
It's further alleged that he is running a drug ring from inside the prison.
“An allegation of that nature is quite serious and very disturbing. It has been brought to our attention, as the department, we immediately instituted an investigation and gave ourselves a deadline of at least Friday [9 November] to have, at least, a preliminary report before us,” Correctional Service spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Gigaba's pinky in Parly has everybody confused
-
[WATCH] Fists fly during Ramaphosa Q&A
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 6 November 2018
-
Gigaba apologises for pinky finger gesture in Parliament
-
EFF asked to provide proof that SACP received donations from VBS Bank
-
Blade Nzimande: Govt hasn’t taken any decision to scrap e-tolls
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.