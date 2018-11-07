Popular Topics
Dept investigates after pictures emerge of inmate living in luxury in jail

Lindray Khakhu, who was convicted for killing Luke Tibbetz in Westbury four years ago, is seen wearing designer clothes and accessories in a personalised cell.

FILE: Lindray Khakhu. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Correctional Services says it’s investigating pictures of an inmate living in luxury at the Johannesburg prison.

The Citizen published pictures of Lindray Khakhu who was convicted for killing Luke Tibbetz in Westbury four years ago. He is seen wearing designer clothes and accessories in a personalised cell.

The 25-year-old convict is alleged to have access to a cellphone and a laptop.

It's further alleged that he is running a drug ring from inside the prison.

“An allegation of that nature is quite serious and very disturbing. It has been brought to our attention, as the department, we immediately instituted an investigation and gave ourselves a deadline of at least Friday [9 November] to have, at least, a preliminary report before us,” Correctional Service spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.

