Ennerdale man who shot son wants case concluded

Lawyer Chewe Machaka and the State are set to enter into a plea deal that will see Sibusiso Tshabalala plead guilty to culpable homicide.

FILE: The father who is accused of shooting his son at a school in Ennerdale appears in the Lenasia magistrates court on 7 June 2018. Picture: EWN
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The defence lawyer for a man who killed his son says that his client wants the matter concluded so he can move on with his life.

Sibusiso Tshabalala, the Ennerdale father who shot and killed his son, will know his fate in a month's time when the case is set to be finalised.

Lawyer Chewe Machaka and the State are set to enter into a plea deal that will see Tshabalala plead guilty to culpable homicide.

Machaka says the case has taken a toll on his 51-year-old client. Tshabalala briefly appeared in the Lenasia Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The matter was postponed to allow his lawyers and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to finalise the terms of a plea agreement of culpable homicide.

Machaka says Tshabalala wants to put the ordeal behind him.

“After the end of this case, he will try to better his emotional state. As matters stand now, he’s not in a right space. He’s not finding it well.”

Tshabalala shot and killed his 16-year-old son Luyanda after he says he mistook him for a hijacker.

The case will be back in court next month.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

