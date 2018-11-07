DA councillor in Knysna says disciplinary process a personal, political vendetta
Peter Myers is facing charges of misconduct and disclosing confidential information.
CAPE TOWN – A Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor in Knysna believes that the disciplinary process against him is part of a personal and political vendetta.
“It’s completely unfounded. The charges that have been given are complete nonsense, it doesn’t comply with even the basic requirement of what a charge sheet should comply with.”
A hearing is scheduled to begin today.
Meyers' fell foul of the DA when he and Knysna mayor Mark Willemse voted with the opposition several months back to unseat then mayor, Eleanor Bouw-Spies.
