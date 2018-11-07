Corruption case against former Gauteng top cop, senior officials continuing

Also implicated in the alleged corrupt dealings are Vimpie Manthata, James Ram-Jalam and former acting police commissioner in Gauteng Nombhuruza Napo and SAPS Gauteng CFO Ramahlapi Mokwena.

JOHANNESBURG - The case involving five senior police officials, including former Gauteng Police Commissioner Deliwe de Lange, is continuing in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday afternoon.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says they are facing charges of fraud, corruption and forgery in relation to the irregular procurement of emergency lights to the value of R60 million.

Last week, De Lange served her last day in office after 35 years of service.

Ipid’s Moses Dlamini said: “The details of the case will be ventilated in court as to what role each of them played, and that will happen in due course. The allegations relate to procurement, fraud, and corruption.”

