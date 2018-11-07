Corruption case against former Gauteng top cop, senior officials continuing
Also implicated in the alleged corrupt dealings are Vimpie Manthata, James Ram-Jalam and former acting police commissioner in Gauteng Nombhuruza Napo and SAPS Gauteng CFO Ramahlapi Mokwena.
JOHANNESBURG - The case involving five senior police officials, including former Gauteng Police Commissioner Deliwe de Lange, is continuing in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday afternoon.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says they are facing charges of fraud, corruption and forgery in relation to the irregular procurement of emergency lights to the value of R60 million.
Also implicated in the alleged corrupt dealings are Vimpie Manthata, James Ram-Jalam and former acting Police Commissioner in Gauteng Nombhuruza Napo and SAPS Gauteng CFO Ramahlapi Mokwena.
Last week, De Lange served her last day in office after 35 years of service.
Ipid’s Moses Dlamini said: “The details of the case will be ventilated in court as to what role each of them played, and that will happen in due course. The allegations relate to procurement, fraud, and corruption.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Gigaba's pinky in Parly has everybody confused
-
[WATCH] Fists fly during Ramaphosa Q&A
-
Hawks: Probe into VBS Bank ‘looting’ in full swing
-
On-duty cop shoots & kills wife, himself at CT police station
-
Prasa: 174 new vehicles not used due to lack of tracking devices
-
Gigaba apologises for pinky finger gesture in Parliament
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.