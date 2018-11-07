Closing arguments heard in trial of alleged wife killer Jason Rohde

The real estate executive is accused of killing Susan Rohde at the Spier Wine farm during a work function in July 2016.

CAPE TOWN - The State and defence have delivered closing argument in the trial of alleged wife killer Jason Rohde on Wednesday.

The real estate executive is accused of killing Susan Rohde at the Spier Wine farm during a work function in July 2016.

He claims she committed suicide by hanging herself with a hair iron cord, but the State has tried to prove that the victim's suicide was staged.

Judgement is expected in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.