Closing arguments heard in trial of alleged wife killer Jason Rohde
The real estate executive is accused of killing Susan Rohde at the Spier Wine farm during a work function in July 2016.
CAPE TOWN - The State and defence have delivered closing argument in the trial of alleged wife killer Jason Rohde on Wednesday.
He claims she committed suicide by hanging herself with a hair iron cord, but the State has tried to prove that the victim's suicide was staged.
Judgement is expected in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.
The State asks #Rohde to demonstrate how he found his wife in the bathroom of their hotel room. SF pic.twitter.com/cybG2HQ51Y— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 30, 2018
