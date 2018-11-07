Cameroon govt, separatists blame each other for kidnapping

The kidnappers of 79 pupils, the headmaster, a teacher and driver from the Presbyterian boarding school in Bamenda call themselves the Amba Boya.

PRETORIA - There are questions about who is behind the kidnapping of pupils and staff at a boarding school in northwestern Cameroon.

The government in Yaoundé is blaming Anglophone separatists.

The separatists, however, say the government is behind the abduction and is trying to discredit their cause.

Ambazonia is the name of the independent state that English-speaking Cameroonian separatists want to establish in the northwest and southwest of the country.

Film footage released of the abduction shows the leader speaking French.

Anxious parents are urging the authorities to find their children and return them safely.

