Cameroon govt, separatists blame each other for kidnapping
The kidnappers of 79 pupils, the headmaster, a teacher and driver from the Presbyterian boarding school in Bamenda call themselves the Amba Boya.
PRETORIA - There are questions about who is behind the kidnapping of pupils and staff at a boarding school in northwestern Cameroon.
The government in Yaoundé is blaming Anglophone separatists.
The separatists, however, say the government is behind the abduction and is trying to discredit their cause.
The kidnappers of 79 pupils, the headmaster, a teacher and driver from the Presbyterian boarding school in Bamenda call themselves the Amba Boya.
Ambazonia is the name of the independent state that English-speaking Cameroonian separatists want to establish in the northwest and southwest of the country.
Film footage released of the abduction shows the leader speaking French.
Anxious parents are urging the authorities to find their children and return them safely.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Africa
-
Nigeria’s ‘Mona Lisa’ shown at home for first time since it resurfaced
-
Madagascar goes to the polls to pick next president
-
President and predecessor feud in proudly stable Botswana
-
Cameroon leader tells separatists to down arms after kidnapping
-
Zim prison guard gets the boot over tweet supporting Nelson Chamisa
-
Clinton warns Ramaphosa on handling land expropriation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.