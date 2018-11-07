Popular Topics
Bok Women expect physical onslaught against Wales

The clash against Wales is the first of three Tests on their tour.

Nolusindiso Booi, Springbok Women’s captain. Picture: @WomenBoks/Twitter
Nolusindiso Booi, Springbok Women’s captain. Picture: @WomenBoks/Twitter
56 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Springbok Women’s captain Nolusindiso Booi said the team are relishing the chance of playing their first Test match on tour, but that they are preparing themselves for a proper contest against Wales at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday.

The clash against Wales is the first of three Tests on their tour. This will be followed by matches against Spain on Saturday, 17 November and Italy on Sunday, 25 November. Booi touched on their preparation.

“The team is in a good mental space and all of us are excited about facing Wales on Saturday. We have continued to build on the structures the coaches put in place for the game against the UK Armed Forces at training this week, while also focusing on the areas which we feel we need to improve on. We are very focused and determined to do well.”

Looking ahead at the clash against Wales, Booi expects a physical onslaught.

“We are certainly expecting a different challenge against Wales. We have no doubt they will come hard at us.

“Their pack of forwards is big and strong, and they have more experienced players than us, so we will be tested. But we have a lot of heart, and the players are hungry to play international rugby again, so we are ready for the challenge.”

Booi admitted that the emotions would run high within the squad this week with several players set to make their Test debuts.

“We are experiencing mixed feelings, there is a lot of excitement in the squad, but there is also a bit of nerves. However, we are ready to measure ourselves against Wales and to see what we are capable of. The uncapped players are especially excited to play their first Test, so Saturday will be a big day for us as a team.”

Stanley Raubenheimer, coach of the Springbok Women’s team, will name the side to face Wales on Friday morning.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

