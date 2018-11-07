Benni McCarthy slams 'disrespectful' Bongani Zungu over tweets
Cape Town City FC coach Benni McCarthy took to Twitter to slam Bafana Bafana star Bongani Zungu for not appreciating the role Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane played in his development.
Zungu, who now plies his trade with Amiens in the French league, went on a Twitter tirade, claiming that Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena was the real mastermind in the success of Sundowns and now Pirates. Zungu shares a public affinity with Mokwena as he was still at Sundowns when Mokwena was Mosimane’s assistant at Chloorkop.
Zungu tweeted this on Tuesday night: “Coach Rhulani has made Pirates a top team again, @coachrhulani u the boss.”
Coach rhulani has made pirates a top team again! 🤞 @coach_rulani u the boss ! 💪— Bongani Zungu (@BonganiZungu08) November 6, 2018
The tweet sparked heated debate amongst his Twitter followers, who criticised him for not giving head coach Micho Sredojevic credit for Pirates’ form that has seen them top the table following a 2-1 over Polokwane City on Tuesday night. The 26-year-old Zungu also went as far as claiming that Mokwena was also the mastermind of Sundowns’ success.
“Trust me its him. Even at sundowns ask @dollykeagan07 he'll tell u.”
McCarthy then stepped in on Wednesday morning, slamming Zungu for his sentiments towards Sredojevic and Mosimane.
“Wow didn’t expect u to have so little class my man @BonganiZungu08 disrespectful to coach Pitso for building your career so that you can succeed in Europe now you pushing assistant coach rulani to be the brains behind Pirates success,wow Friends or not some respect Son.”
Wow didn’t expect u to have so little class my man @BonganiZungu08 disrespectful to coach Pitso for building your career so that you can succeed in Europe now you pushing assistant coach rulani to be the brains behind Pirates success,wow😮Friends or not some respect Son 🤔— Benni McCarthy (@bennimccarthy17) November 7, 2018
