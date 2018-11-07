Baleka Mbete calls on MPs to respect each other following violent scuffle

A fight broke out on Tuesday afternoon between members of the EFF and Agang SA’s lone MP Andries Tlouamma, who hurled an insult at an EFF MP.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete has appealed to Members of Parliament (MPs) to be tolerant following Tuesday’s violent scuffle in the National Assembly.

A fight broke out on Tuesday afternoon between members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Agang SA’s lone MP Andries Tlouamma, who hurled an insult at an EFF MP.

It happened during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s question and answer session, forcing office bearers to temporarily halt proceedings.

EFF MP Nazier Paulsen and Tlouamma were eventually ejected from the House.

Before the start of Wednesday’s session, Mbete called on parliamentarians from all sides to respect each other no matter their views.

Mbete says South Africa has in the past been seen as a violent and lawless society.

“I, therefore, honourable members, appeal to us, always remember this: the incident which occurred in the House on Tuesday, 6 November, during questions to the president can only be described as unfortunate, unacceptable and outrageous.”

House chairperson Thoko Didiza presided over the session on Tuesday.

Mbete says Didiza will be making a ruling on the matter in due course.

