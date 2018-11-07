Ariana Grande named Billboard's Woman of the Year
The 25-year-old singer will be on hand to receive the honour in person during Billboard's annual Women in Music dinner and award gala in New York City next month on 6 December.
LONDON - Ariana Grande is Billboard magazine's Woman of the Year, and she will pick up the honour during Billboard's annual Women in Music dinner and award gala next month.
The 25-year-old singer has been named Woman of the Year for 2018 by the music publication, and will be on hand to receive the honour in person during Billboard's annual Women in Music dinner and award gala in New York City next month on 6 December.
Ross Scarano, Billboard's Vice President of Content, said in a statement: "Ariana Grande is a star on her own terms, never bending to any particular musical trend or path in the industry. Certain in her convictions, she consistently stands up for herself and her decisions in a world that often isn't hospitable to that sort of strength in young women. She's got guts, she's making some of the best music of her career, and she's absolutely deserving of Woman of the Year."
And the No Tears Left to Cry hitmaker couldn't be happier with the news, as she took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank Billboard for the "honour".
In a brief tweet, she wrote: "thank u for this honor @billboard. (sic)"
thank u for this honor @billboard 🖤— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 6, 2018
For Grande, the award follows a tough year which has seen her mourning the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller - who died in September - and split from her fiancé Pete Davidson last month.
But the star has had some positives this year too, with her new track Thank u, next becoming the first pop song to reach the number one spot on Apple Music's Top 100 Global Chart as well on the Top 100 US Chart.
The song had 9 million streams worldwide in the first 24 hours, and Ariana also set the Spotify record for the biggest day for a female artist, with 8.19 million streams.
In August, her album Sweetener debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 6 November 2018
-
The man who would be king, eventually: Prince Charles turns 70
-
Lerato Sengadi’s legal team denies evictions carried out at HHP’s home
-
Nigeria’s ‘Mona Lisa’ shown at home for first time since it resurfaced
-
Verne Troyer's death ruled as suicide
-
Michael Douglas joins dad Kirk with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.