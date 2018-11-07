Ariana Grande named Billboard's Woman of the Year

The 25-year-old singer will be on hand to receive the honour in person during Billboard's annual Women in Music dinner and award gala in New York City next month on 6 December.

LONDON - Ariana Grande is Billboard magazine's Woman of the Year, and she will pick up the honour during Billboard's annual Women in Music dinner and award gala next month.

The 25-year-old singer has been named Woman of the Year for 2018 by the music publication, and will be on hand to receive the honour in person during Billboard's annual Women in Music dinner and award gala in New York City next month on 6 December.

Ross Scarano, Billboard's Vice President of Content, said in a statement: "Ariana Grande is a star on her own terms, never bending to any particular musical trend or path in the industry. Certain in her convictions, she consistently stands up for herself and her decisions in a world that often isn't hospitable to that sort of strength in young women. She's got guts, she's making some of the best music of her career, and she's absolutely deserving of Woman of the Year."

And the No Tears Left to Cry hitmaker couldn't be happier with the news, as she took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank Billboard for the "honour".

In a brief tweet, she wrote: "thank u for this honor @billboard. (sic)"

thank u for this honor @billboard 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 6, 2018

For Grande, the award follows a tough year which has seen her mourning the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller - who died in September - and split from her fiancé Pete Davidson last month.

But the star has had some positives this year too, with her new track Thank u, next becoming the first pop song to reach the number one spot on Apple Music's Top 100 Global Chart as well on the Top 100 US Chart.

The song had 9 million streams worldwide in the first 24 hours, and Ariana also set the Spotify record for the biggest day for a female artist, with 8.19 million streams.

In August, her album Sweetener debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.