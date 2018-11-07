Anti-gang unit making inroads in fight against crime in Western Cape

Three unlicensed firearms and drugs to the value of R1.1 million were confiscated on Tuesday afternoon in Philippi following a tip-off.

CAPE TOWN - The Anti-Gang Intervention Unit has yielded more successes since its official launch five days ago.

Six suspects, aged between 23 and 35, are due to appear in court on Thursday morning, facing charges for the possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition and drug dealing.

“This led to the discovery of two 9mm pistols, .45 calibre pistol, 70 rounds of ammunition, dagga valued at R1 million, heroin valued at R129,950,” police spokesperson lieutenant-colonel Andre Traut said.

Six cellphones and R11,550 believed to be the proceeds of drug-trafficking were also seized.

A total of 10 arrests have been made this week. Two in Mitchells Plain and six in Philippi.

This brings the anti-gang unit’s total arrests to more than 60 since its operational deployment early in November.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)