Another MyCiTi bus torched in Cape Town

It's unclear if this incident is linked to an illegal strike among some MyCiTi employees.

CAPE TOWN - Another MyCiTi bus has been torched, this time in Khayelitsha.

It's unclear if this incident is linked to an illegal strike among some MyCiTi employees.

They've been on strike for weeks demanding they be directly employed by the City of Cape Town.

A bus was also set alight in the Milnerton area on Tuesday.

The Western Cape government's standing committee on Transport and Public Works is appalled by what it regards as acts of sabotage.

The committee's chairperson Nceba Hinana says: “The South African Police Service must speedily get to the bottom of this. Acts of arson on state resources and infrastructure are catalogued under sabotage. It should be taken in a very serious light and result in harsh sentences.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)