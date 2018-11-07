Popular Topics
Another MyCiTi bus torched in Cape Town

It's unclear if this incident is linked to an illegal strike among some MyCiTi employees.

A MyCiTi bus on fire at a bus station along Racecourse Road in Milnerton on 6 November 2018. Picture: One Second Alerts
A MyCiTi bus on fire at a bus station along Racecourse Road in Milnerton on 6 November 2018. Picture: One Second Alerts
Shamiela Fisher 55 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Another MyCiTi bus has been torched, this time in Khayelitsha.

It's unclear if this incident is linked to an illegal strike among some MyCiTi employees.

They've been on strike for weeks demanding they be directly employed by the City of Cape Town.

A bus was also set alight in the Milnerton area on Tuesday.

The Western Cape government's standing committee on Transport and Public Works is appalled by what it regards as acts of sabotage.

The committee's chairperson Nceba Hinana says: “The South African Police Service must speedily get to the bottom of this. Acts of arson on state resources and infrastructure are catalogued under sabotage. It should be taken in a very serious light and result in harsh sentences.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

