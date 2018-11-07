Airlink & FlySafair abandon plans to merge
Earlier this year, the Competition Commission rejected their proposal, saying it was likely to remove competition between the two entities.
JOHANNESBURG - Airlink and FlySafair have abandoned a proposed merger that would have seen the airlines unite under the umbrella of the Airlink group of companies.
Earlier this year, the Competition Commission rejected their proposal, saying it was likely to remove competition between the two entities.
Both FlySafair and Airlink approached the Competition Tribunal arguing that the commission's findings were ineffective.
A hearing scheduled to be heard at the tribunal later this month has now been cancelled after the airlines decided to abandon the plans to merge.
Popular in Business
-
Sarb: Recovering VBS Bank money could take years
-
[LISTEN] Some shopping malls in SA to charge R5 parking from 2019
-
Rand firmer as US election verdict dents dollar
-
Police bolster security in Sandton as Africa Investment Forum begins
-
Google touts progress in fight against piracy
-
[LISTEN] Why estate agents feel threatened by FNB app
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.