Airlink & FlySafair abandon plans to merge

JOHANNESBURG - Airlink and FlySafair have abandoned a proposed merger that would have seen the airlines unite under the umbrella of the Airlink group of companies.

Earlier this year, the Competition Commission rejected their proposal, saying it was likely to remove competition between the two entities.

Both FlySafair and Airlink approached the Competition Tribunal arguing that the commission's findings were ineffective.

A hearing scheduled to be heard at the tribunal later this month has now been cancelled after the airlines decided to abandon the plans to merge.