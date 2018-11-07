African Development Bank plans R10bn in loans to Eskom
Earlier this year the African Development Bank approved a separate loan of R2.9 billion to upgrade and expand Eskom’s transmission network.
JOHANNESBURG - The African Development Bank plans to lend South African power utility Eskom around R10 billion in 2019 and 2020, the bank’s president Akinwumi Adesina said.
“We plan to lend around $620 million for the Medupi power plant, and around $100 million for Eskom’s transmission network, but that still needs to be approved by the board,” said Adesina, whose bank is holding an investment forum in Johannesburg.
