Advocate Terry Motau unfazed by legal challenges to VBS Bank 'heist' report

CAPE TOWN - The author of a Reserve Bank report on grand scale corruption at VBS Mutual Bank says he has no qualms about legal challenges to his report.

Advocate Terry Motau says he has the legal maturity to defend his decision to name individuals in the report even though they were not given the opportunity to respond.

Motau told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance on Wednesday that he doesn't take any of the criticism personally, and that he compiled the report with the ordinary man in mind.

He says he’s aware of at least one legal challenge already launched, with indications of more to follow.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi wanted to know from Motau why the brother of EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu was mentioned by name in the report rather than only his company, as was the case in other instances.

Motau says these complaints will be addressed through the court and his decision to name Shivambu’s brother was nothing personal.

“Speaking for myself, I don’t know any of these entities, any of the persons or the role-players. In approaching the mandate that was given, one approached and acted within the four corners of the law. Whether that sufficed or not, that will be decided by the court.”

Although Ndlozi slammed Motau’s report as a poor piece of legal writing that borders on the fictional, the advocate garnered praise from others.

“I must confess, I only have two legal degrees, not a PhD,” Motau said.



Motau says he’s unfazed about what people think about his report and that he wrote it with the public interest in mind.

