9 arrested for murder of Ahmed Kathrada’s nephew and son
Yunus Kathrada (65) and his 28-year-old son Moulana Ahmed Kathrada were killed by armed suspects during an apparent house robbery in the North West last Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG – Nine people have been arrested for the murder of struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada's nephew and his son.
Police say a task team made seven arrests in Schweizer-Reneke and two in Taung this week.
The police's Adele Myburg says they also seized two vehicles and a firearm that may be linked to the murder.
“These nine suspects are aged between 18 and 60. They will be appearing in the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrates Court on 7 November. They are facing two charges of murder as well as one count of attempted robbery.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
