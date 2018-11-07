Popular Topics
9 arrested for murder of Ahmed Kathrada’s nephew and son

Yunus Kathrada (65) and his 28-year-old son Moulana Ahmed Kathrada were killed by armed suspects during an apparent house robbery in the North West last Thursday.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Nine people have been arrested for the murder of struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada's nephew and his son.

Yunus Kathrada (65) and his 28-year-old son Moulana Ahmed Kathrada were killed by armed suspects during an apparent house robbery in the North West last Thursday.

Police say a task team made seven arrests in Schweizer-Reneke and two in Taung this week.

The police's Adele Myburg says they also seized two vehicles and a firearm that may be linked to the murder.

“These nine suspects are aged between 18 and 60. They will be appearing in the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrates Court on 7 November. They are facing two charges of murder as well as one count of attempted robbery.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

