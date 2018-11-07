5 police officials to appear in court on corruption charges

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), says the case relates to the irregular procurement of emergency lights amounting to more than R60 million.

JOHANNESBURG - Five senior police officials, including a former commissioner, are set to appear in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.

They were arrested on Wednesday morning on charges including fraud, corruption and forgery.

Ipid's Moses Dlamini said: "The arrests relate to procurement irregularities relating to emergency or blue lights amounting to more than R60 million. Ipid conducted an investigation and gathered evidence of criminality."

