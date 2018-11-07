3 men found guilty of murdering Hannah Cornelius
Vernon Witbooi, Geraldo Parsons and Eben van Niekerk have also been convicted of rape, robbery and kidnapping, as well as the attempted murder of Cheslin Marsh.
CAPE TOWN - Three men have been found guilty of murdering Stellenbosch University student 21-year-old Hannah Cornelius.
Vernon Witbooi, Geraldo Parsons and Eben van Niekerk have also been convicted of rape, robbery and kidnapping, as well as the attempted murder of Cheslin Marsh.
A fourth accused, Nashville Julius, has been found guilty of robbery and kidnapping.
Cornelius and Marsh were hijacked in Stellenbosch in May 2017.
Marsh was assaulted with a brick and left for dead, while Cornelius was raped and stabbed to death.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Gigaba's pinky in Parly has everybody confused
-
[WATCH] Fists fly during Ramaphosa Q&A
-
On-duty cop shoots & kills wife, himself at CT police station
-
Hawks: Probe into VBS Bank ‘looting’ in full swing
-
Gigaba apologises for pinky finger gesture in Parliament
-
Prasa: 174 new vehicles not used due to lack of tracking devices
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.