3 men found guilty of murdering Hannah Cornelius

CAPE TOWN - Three men have been found guilty of murdering Stellenbosch University student 21-year-old Hannah Cornelius.

Vernon Witbooi, Geraldo Parsons and Eben van Niekerk have also been convicted of rape, robbery and kidnapping, as well as the attempted murder of Cheslin Marsh.

A fourth accused, Nashville Julius, has been found guilty of robbery and kidnapping.

Cornelius and Marsh were hijacked in Stellenbosch in May 2017.

Marsh was assaulted with a brick and left for dead, while Cornelius was raped and stabbed to death.

