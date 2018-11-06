Zim prison guard gets the boot over tweet supporting Nelson Chamisa
The man was told he undermined President Emmerson Mnangagwa in a case that government critics will say goes back to the despotic rule of former leader Robert Mugabe.
HARARE - A prison guard in Zimbabwe has been sacked for tweeting his support for opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.
Prison officer John Mahlabera wasn't tried publicly as happened to Mugabe's critics. Instead, as a civil servant, he was summoned to a disciplinary hearing by prison officials.
The 36-year-old had called MDC leader Nelson Chamisa "my president" in a tweet posted ahead of the elections in July.
Mahlabera was also invited to the podium during one of Chamisa's pre-election rallies.
The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights defended the prison guard. It reported that Mahlabera was found guilty of misconduct by being politically active and using “traitorous” words against the leader of government.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
