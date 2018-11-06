[LISTEN] Tau Morwe: Who is Transnet’s new acting group CEO?

CapeTalk | Transnet confirmed Tau Morwe appointment as acting group CEO for six months.

CAPE TOWN – Transnet’s newly appointed acting group CEO Tau Morwe comes with a “wealth of experience” and is no stranger to the company.

Transnet board member Edward Kieswetter has confirmed the appointment and provided some background on Morwe.

“He is not an unknown person to the organisation but in addition to experience, the board also considers whether the individual can align to our values of integrity.”

Listen to the audio for more.