West Rand Municipality workers on strike over benefits
The strike comes after it emerged the cash-strapped municipality invested R77 million in the collapsed VBS Mutual Bank.
JOHANNESBURG - Some workers in the West Rand District Municipality are on strike over the payment of employee benefits, including housing allowances and medical aid.
Employees last week held councillors hostage demanding salaries which haven’t been paid for the past three months.
The South African Municipal Workers' Union says it will halt service delivery until their demands are met.
Spokesperson Siseko Siyothula says: “They are going to drop all the cars like the firefighter trucks and ambulances so that the premier can see what to do to service the communities. If you stay here it means you will be affected by the strike.”
