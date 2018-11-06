WCED welcomes decision to close CT school
Last week, the court ruled that the application brought by the school's governing body, challenging the department's decision to shut Uitsig High School, will be dismissed with costs.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has welcomed a court ruling which will see a Ravensmead school closed down.
Last week, the court ruled that the application brought by the school's governing body challenging the department's decision to shut Uitsig High School will be dismissed with costs.
The school was declared structurally unsafe by the department two years ago. It's been fighting to stay open ever since.
The institution currently has 87 learners of which 13 are in grade 12.
Provincial Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says pupils will be accommodated at alternative schools.
“We will now be able to use the resources that we have been spending at other schools where it is desperately needed. It is my hope that these learners will not be subjected to any petty politicking by people or entities who appear to have alternative agendas in mind to what is clearly in the best interest of learners.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Man injured after wall collapses during Joburg storm
-
MyCiTi bus torched in Milnerton
-
Gigaba expected back in hot seat at Parly over Fireblade Aviation claims
-
6 killed in accident involving truck & taxi in Ekurhuleni
-
Court expected to hear DA application over Zuma legal fees
-
Leaked report suggests Gigaba, Brown be probed over corruption at Eskom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.