WCED welcomes decision to close CT school

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has welcomed a court ruling which will see a Ravensmead school closed down.

Last week, the court ruled that the application brought by the school's governing body challenging the department's decision to shut Uitsig High School will be dismissed with costs.

The school was declared structurally unsafe by the department two years ago. It's been fighting to stay open ever since.

The institution currently has 87 learners of which 13 are in grade 12.

Provincial Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says pupils will be accommodated at alternative schools.

“We will now be able to use the resources that we have been spending at other schools where it is desperately needed. It is my hope that these learners will not be subjected to any petty politicking by people or entities who appear to have alternative agendas in mind to what is clearly in the best interest of learners.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)