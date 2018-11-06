WC Education says Parents for Change misrepresenting 'racism' facts

Several parents from Rustenburg Girls’ Junior School have rallied behind its first black teacher, Nozipho Mthembu, who was constructively dismissed.

CAPE TOWN - A group of parents is demanding the immediate resignation of the Rustenburg Girls’ Junior School’s governing body chairperson.

The group, calling itself, Parents for Change, are campaigning for transformation at the school.

Several parents from the Newlands school have rallied behind its first black teacher, Nozipho Mthembu, who was constructively dismissed.

They claim the alleged racism that forced Mthembu out was just the tip of the iceberg.

“We’d involved the SGB, the school governing team and the Western Cape Education Department in a process, spanning just over a year, in an effort to try and speed up the process of transformation at Rustenburg Girls’ Junior School,” the group’s Stephen Langtry said.

The Western Cape Education Department has poured cold water on the claims, saying the group is misrepresenting the facts.

“It’s unfortunate that this group is misrepresenting some of the facts around this case. When the department became aware of the concerns of some parents regarding, according to them, the slow progress of transformation at the school. The head of the department and a team of top officials personally met with the group to try and understand the nature of their concerns,” Western Cape Education Department director for communication Bronagh Hammond said.

LISTEN: Parent group wants transformation at Rustenburg Girls’ Junior School

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)