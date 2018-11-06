The president is answering questions on, among others, being forewarned about the VBS Mutual bank looting and claims that he did nothing to stop it.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon for his final question and answer session of the year.

The president is answering questions on, among others, being forewarned about the VBS Mutual bank looting and claims that he did nothing to stop it.

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa's Q&A session in Parliament