[WATCH LIVE] Gigaba appears before Home Affairs portfolio committee

CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba is appearing before Parliament Portfolio Committee to answer questions after a court found that he lied when he said he had not given approval to the Oppenheimer family to operate a private terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane directed the president to take appropriate action against Gigaba for lying under oath.

WATCH: Gigaba appears before Home Affairs portfolio committee