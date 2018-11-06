[WATCH] Gigaba's pinky in Parly has everybody confused
While EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was speaking in the presidential Q&A, Malusi Gigaba waved his pinky finger with a blank look on his face. What could this mean?
JOHANNESBURG - You’ve got to ‘hand’ it to Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba, he has a way of staying in the spotlight. This time, it involves his pinky.
During the National Assembly's question and answer session with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi suggested to the president that he buy R100 'dummy phones' for his MPs as they are unhackable.
This was a direct jab at Gigaba, whose own 'home affairs' have been splashed across the media after a selfie sex tape spread like wildfire recently.
Gigaba maintains that his phone was hacked as part of a political plot against him and that the video was meant for his and his wife's eyes only.
While Ndlozi was speaking in the Q&A, Gigaba waved his pinky finger with a blank look on his face. What could this mean? You take a guess.
#RamaphosaQandA: Ndlozi suggests a hack proof phone for cabinet members pic.twitter.com/kUvhqbjUPx— SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) November 6, 2018
Popular in Local
-
EFF says Zuma’s legal fees total R32m
-
Gauteng residents warned to expect another storm, more rain
-
Lerato Sengadi’s legal team denies evictions carried out at HHP’s home
-
Ramaphosa says Bosasa payment made to his son is above board
-
Joburg police arrest over 20 during operation clampdown
-
Judge reads judgment in Mortimer Saunders murder trial
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.