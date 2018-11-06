Popular Topics
[WATCH] Gigaba's pinky in Parly has everybody confused

While EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was speaking in the presidential Q&A, Malusi Gigaba waved his pinky finger with a blank look on his face. What could this mean?

Malusi Gigaba waves his pinky finger during the question and answer session in Parliament on 6 November 2018. Picture: YouTube screengrab.
Malusi Gigaba waves his pinky finger during the question and answer session in Parliament on 6 November 2018. Picture: YouTube screengrab.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - You’ve got to ‘hand’ it to Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba, he has a way of staying in the spotlight. This time, it involves his pinky.

During the National Assembly's question and answer session with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi suggested to the president that he buy R100 'dummy phones' for his MPs as they are unhackable.

This was a direct jab at Gigaba, whose own 'home affairs' have been splashed across the media after a selfie sex tape spread like wildfire recently.

Gigaba maintains that his phone was hacked as part of a political plot against him and that the video was meant for his and his wife's eyes only.

While Ndlozi was speaking in the Q&A, Gigaba waved his pinky finger with a blank look on his face. What could this mean? You take a guess.

