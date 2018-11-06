[WATCH] Boks practice 'no arms' tackle

A video has emerged of Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus and defense coach Jacques Nienaber taking centre Andre Esterhuizen through a tackle drill which appears to immitate the no arms tackle made by England’s Owen Farrell in the 12-11 defeat at Twickenham.

Australian referee Angus Gardner came under heavy criticism after he didn’t award South Africa a penalty for what looked like a dangerous and no arms tackle by Farrell on Esterhuizen in the 84th minute of the match.

Asked whether he was upset about Gardner’s decision not to award the penalty, Erasmus said he was not upset and that his side will just have to practice the tackle ahead of the second match of their European tour against France at the Stade de France on Saturday.