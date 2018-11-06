[WATCH] Boks practice 'no arms' tackle
A video has emerged of Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus and defense coach Jacques Nienaber taking centre Andre Esterhuizen through a tackle drill which appears to immitate the no arms tackle made by England’s Owen Farrell in the 12-11 defeat at Twickenham.
JOHANNESBURG - A video has emerged of Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus and defense coach Jacques Nienaber taking centre Andre Esterhuizen through a tackle drill which appears to immitate the no arms tackle made by England’s Owen Farrell in the 12-11 defeat at Twickenham.
Australian referee Angus Gardner came under heavy criticism after he didn’t award South Africa a penalty for what looked like a dangerous and no arms tackle by Farrell on Esterhuizen in the 84th minute of the match.
Asked whether he was upset about Gardner’s decision not to award the penalty, Erasmus said he was not upset and that his side will just have to practice the tackle ahead of the second match of their European tour against France at the Stade de France on Saturday.
Rassie hamming it up for cameras. Making a less than subtle point. Not sure who to credit for video. pic.twitter.com/2SDHfTwD1q— Craig Ray (@craigray11) November 6, 2018
Popular in Sport
-
'No one wants to fight me because they all end up in hospital'
-
Baxter defends his players over Seychelles beach photos
-
It’s not about how you start, it’s about how you end – Kapp
-
Cape Town footballer signs for Dortmund
-
Sanchez gives Man United options at Juventus
-
Hansen relishing Twickenham clash with 'good bloke' Jones
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.