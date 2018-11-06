'Violence in schools demands urgent attention'
The president says the police and the Department of Basic Education will be working together to deal with heightened levels of violence.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphos a said violence in schools demands urgent attention.
He says the police and the Department of Basic Education will be working together to deal with heightened levels of violence.
Several videos have been circulating on social media showing learners attacking teachers. In September, a teacher died after being stabbed by a learner at Ramotshere Secondary School in Zeerust‚ North West.
Ramaphosa says this is unacceptable.
“The South African Police Service and the Department of Basic Education have entered into a protocol on school safety. The purpose of this protocol is to create safe, friendly, and caring learning environments within schools and to promote multi-stakeholder collaboration in the fight against criminal activity in schools.”
