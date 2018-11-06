Unemployed KZN graduates march to Union Buildings to demand jobs

They say that they want the government to come up with solutions to tackle the rising unemployment rate.

JOHANNESBURG - Unemployed graduates from KwaZulu-Natal marched on Tuesday morning to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to demand jobs.

They say they want the government to come up with solutions to tackle the rising unemployment rate.

Stats SA revealed last month that unemployment stood at 27.5% with youth unemployment at a record high of 52.8%.

March organiser Nkululeko Ndlovu said: “The government tries to find a temporary mechanism so that we can to try and reduce the unemployment rate. Since the government cannot find means to employ unemployed graduates, they should provide stipends so we can make a living because life is expensive and we are parents.”

Some unemployed graduates from Gauteng have also joined in the march.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)