Transnet board expresses confidence in new acting CEO Tau Morwe
Chairperson Popo Molefe announced Morwe's appointment on Monday, which was approved by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
JOHANNESBURG – The Transnet board says its confident newly-appointed acting group CEO Tau Morwe will strengthen and restore good governance to the state-owned enterprise.
Morwe will fill the position between now and the end of April next year after former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama was shown the door.
Gama was among executives accused of corruption.
Transnet board member Edward Kieswetter says: “He obviously is not an unknown person in the organisation. But in addition to experience, which is very important, the board also considers whether the individual can align through our values. We’ve confidence in him even if it’s just for the next six months.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
